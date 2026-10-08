Maya Diab arrives in Turkmenistan amid a special reception in preparation for her concert

The Ashgabat Multifunctional Stadium will host the concert starting at 6:00 PM, in an evening that brings together Maya Diab and Russian singer Nyusha, alongside artist Hadise and artist Murat Boz from Turkey.

Diab's participation gives the concert a Lebanese and Arab presence within a program that brings together artists from different musical backgrounds, in a meeting that allows the audience to follow diverse singing experiences on a single platform. This participation comes within the framework of her artistic activity and appearances on stages outside the Arab region.

The Ashgabat City Municipality, the organizing body, announced that the event aims to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cultural and humanitarian relations between peoples through an evening where music meets cultural exchange.

With the Lebanese artist's arrival in Turkmenistan, all eyes are on her anticipated participation in the concert, amidst anticipation for a meeting that will bring together her fans in Ashgabat and the participating stars in this evening.