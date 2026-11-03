Fadel Chaker releases "Nam El Leil"... the first song from the "New Dream" album

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Artist Ahmed El Awady responded to his colleague Mohamed Ramadan's message, affirming the brotherly bond between them and welcoming fair competition in the Ramadan 2027 drama season.
Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab and songwriter and composer Aziz El Shafie celebrated the remarkable success of their song “Tebaa Tebaa,” which has surpassed 153 million views on YouTube just a few months after its release.
Lawyers Ahmed Mortada Mansour and Amir Mortada Mansour submitted a complaint to the Public Prosecutor, on behalf of the Egypt national team manager Hossam Hassan, against his ex-wife Dina Moustafa, known as Dan Adam, accusing her of forging a customary document, using it, and being married to two men at the same time.