Fadel Chaker releases "Nam El Leil"... the first song from the "New Dream" album

Chaker shared a snippet of the song with his fans across his official accounts, writing: "Something is writing, something is yearning, and something's heart is going crazy with longing... You can now listen to the song 'Nam El Leil' via my official YouTube channel and all digital platforms." The song carries a dreamy, romantic atmosphere with a calm voice that harmonizes with its emotional content. It is written and composed by Jumana Jamal, with arrangement, mix, and master by Hossam Saaby.