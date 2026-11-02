George Khabbaz is overcome with tears during his honor at the opening of the Beirut International Short Film Festival

The ceremony, which was held under the patronage of Minister of Tourism Laura El Khazen Lahoud, was attended by artists, filmmakers, media figures, Khabbaz's friends and colleagues, alongside cinema and theater students. A documentary about his career was shown during the evening, featuring testimonials from a number of artists, directors, and writers who accompanied him in various stages of his experience. The film is scheduled to be shown later in an extended version in cinemas.

The evening held a special surprise after Batroun Mayor Marcelino El Hark announced the naming of one of the streets in the city's old markets after George Khabbaz, in appreciation of his career. The street is located in the spot that witnessed the filming of scenes from the movie «Ghadi», whose story and screenplay were written by Khabbaz and in which he starred.

Khabbaz was moved during the ceremony, recalling the support of his parents and their credit in his career, and pointing to the love and freedom they gave him to choose his path.

The activities of the twentieth edition of the festival will continue until November 6 at Metropolis Cinema in Mar Mikhael, with a program featuring short film competitions and works by young filmmakers, alongside films addressing issues of land, peace, and justice.