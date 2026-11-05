Kuwaiti artist Kazem Al-Zamel passes away at the age of 79 after a career in television and children's theater
Kuwaiti artist Kazem Al-Zamel has passed away at the age of 79, following a career spanning acting, writing, and directing, during which he left his mark on television and children's theater.
Al-Zamel began his artistic journey in the mid-1970s and participated in television works through which the Gulf audience came to know him, most notably "Salamatak" and "Al-Amn wal-Mowaten".
Al-Zamel dedicated a part of his career to children's theater, drawing on his academic specialization in this field. He participated in establishing and managing theatrical experiments that presented shows for children and youth, combining entertainment with education.
In his final years, Al-Zamel stepped away from the artistic scene after losing his sight, while his television and theatrical works remained present in the memory of the Gulf audience.