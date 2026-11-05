Rima Rahbani's first comment following news of her hospitalization in critical condition
Social media platforms have been abuzz over the past few hours with news that director Rima Rahbani, daughter of Fairouz and Assi Rahbani, suffered a sudden health issue that reportedly required her hospitalization, raising concerns among her fans and followers of the family's news.
Amidst the circulation of this news, Rima posted a clip on her Facebook account of the piece "Sidi" by her late brother Ziad Rahbani, accompanied by the phrase "Never... Sidi! Until he returns."
Followers interacted with the post, considering it an indirect response to the rumors about her health, and expressed relief at seeing her post again. This interaction came amid widespread sympathy with the family, after Fairouz lost her two sons, Ziad and then Hally, within a single year.