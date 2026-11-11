According to the sources, criminal evidence will work to conduct the necessary tests to determine the nature of these pills, and verify whether the victim had consumed them.
Regarding the details of the accident, security sources explained to "Al Jadeed" that Al Walid Al Hallani was driving his car at the moment of the collision, before immediately stepping out of it and trying to help the victim. Following the accident, Al Hallani went directly accompanied by the gendarme to the Tayouneh traffic detachment, in accordance with approved security procedures.
The sources indicated that Al Hallani is currently in the investigation sergeant's room, where he is undergoing the necessary legal procedures, pending instructions from the competent judiciary.
While security and judicial authorities continue to complete investigations and technical tests related to the accident, the sources stated that the incident is classified as an "act of fate," similar to daily traffic accidents, while emphasizing that the final word remains with the judicial investigations and the results of technical tests, pending the completion of all security and judicial procedures.