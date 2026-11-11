Details of the arrest of Al-Waleed Al-Hallani following a run-over accident near the Ain Al-Tineh tunnel in Beirut
The security forces detained the Lebanese artist Al-Waleed Al-Hallani, son of artist Assi Al-Hallani, following a run-over accident that occurred near the Ain Al-Tineh tunnel in Beirut, according to security sources speaking to Al Jadeed.
According to preliminary information, a car driven by Al-Hallani struck a pedestrian, resulting in injuries and transport to the hospital. Circulating information indicated that the injured person was taken to Makassed Hospital, amid reports suggesting the seriousness of his condition.
It was reported that Al-Hallani was taken to the Tayouneh police station, where security forces began investigating the circumstances of the accident.