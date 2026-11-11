Details of the arrest of Al-Waleed Al-Hallani following a run-over accident near the Ain Al-Tineh tunnel in Beirut

The security forces detained the Lebanese artist Al-Waleed Al-Hallani, son of artist Assi Al-Hallani, following a run-over accident that occurred near the Ain Al-Tineh tunnel in Beirut, according to security sources speaking to Al Jadeed.