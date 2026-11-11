Markle, 82, was arrested on November 6 of this month on federal charges related to the possession of materials suspected of containing child sexual abuse images. After appearing before a court in Tampa, Florida, he was released on conditions, including electronic monitoring and residing in a senior care facility.
According to authorities, Markle removed the tracking device from his ankle at dawn on Monday before police re-arrested him. Following that, the judge granted the prosecution's request to revoke his release and keep him in custody after considering that he had violated the release conditions imposed upon him.
The case stems from investigations conducted by the FBI after about 78 items, including photographic slides, negatives, and books, were found inside two storage units in the Los Angeles area, according to prosecutors. The case is still within judicial proceedings, and no final verdict has been issued against Markle.
Meghan Markle had previously expressed shock and deep distress over the accusations leveled against her father, explaining that her estrangement from him and not allowing him to contact her children was, in her words, to protect them.
Legal proceedings against Thomas Markle are currently ongoing, while the court has also ordered an evaluation of his mental state as the case continues to be reviewed.