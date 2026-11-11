Death of the Iraqi artist Oday Abdul Sattar? News swept the trends and this is what was revealed

Over the past few hours, reports circulated once again regarding the death of Iraqi actor Oday Abdul Sattar, after social media accounts claimed that he passed away following a sudden health crisis.

Users circulated these posts across the platforms "Facebook" and "X", raising questions among his followers about the validity of the circulating news in the absence of any official confirmation.

Abdul Sattar quickly broke his silence and put an end to the controversy by appearing in a video clip in which he reassured his fans about his health, confirming that he was doing well.

The Iraqi actor had previously been the target of a similar rumor in September 2021, when posts mourning him spread. On September 17 of that year, Abdul Sattar appeared in audio and video interviews via Iraqi media outlets and confirmed that he was alive. Agence France-Presse documented those interviews in a fact-checking report, while the "Misbar" website verified a video recording published on the same day, in which the artist responded to the news that had spread about him at the time.

Oday Abdul Sattar was born in the city of Mosul, and began his artistic journey singing and playing the guitar in a musical band. Upon enrolling in the Institute of Fine Arts in 1990, he turned to stage acting during his college years. Among the works he participated in on stage is the play "The Emperor", which brought him together with the artist Rassem Al-Jumaili, in addition to the play "Qatr Al-Nada and the Seven Dwarfs", which he presented as part of his experience in children's theater.

On screen, the series "Love and War" marked a prominent milestone in his career, as he participated in its first and second seasons in 2003 and 2004. His roles in Iraqi productions followed successively, including "Abu Haqi", "Dar Dor", and "Zenood Al-Sit", before participating in "Sayeq Al-Stouta" and "Al-Titi Jabi Al-Qitar".

Abdul Sattar continued his presence in television comedy through his participation in multiple seasons of "Zurq Waraq", alongside works such as "Dulab Al-Dunya" and "Gharami Sharti wa Harami". In 2019, he participated in the series "Hamid Helw", in a career where he moved between theater and television, during which he became known to the Iraqi audience for his comedic roles.