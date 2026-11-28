

Khaled Sarhan denied the accuracy of the circulating news regarding the leader's infection with Alzheimer's, stressing that what is published in this regard has no basis in truth, and reassuring the public that the great artist enjoys a good health condition and does not suffer from the health crises talked about by some pages across social media sites.



Sarhan explained, in press statements, that he was in contact with Adel Imam during a recent period, pointing out that he did not notice anything that calls for concern regarding his condition, and said: "Adel Imam is doing great, thank God, and the last time I spoke to him was not long ago, and the man is doing great, thank God," adding that talking about his infection with Alzheimer's disease is "completely wrong."



Khaled Sarhan's statements come at a time when rumors related to Adel Imam's health are renewed from time to time, as his long absence from media appearances and artistic events has become a reason for circulating conflicting news about his health status, amidst great interest from the public who is keen to follow any updates regarding the life of the star with whom different generations of viewers were associated.

Adel Imam's family had previously denied more than once what was rumored about him being infected with serious diseases or being transferred to the hospital, stressing the stability of his health condition and spending his time among his family members, away from the hustle and bustle of the spotlight and the pressures of artistic work.



Khaled Sarhan had previously spoken about the same rumors in previous media statements, pointing out that the leader enjoys good health and that he deals mockingly with the news addressing his infection with Alzheimer's, indicating his displeasure with the repeated circulation of incorrect information regarding him.



On the artistic front, the TV series "Valentino" was the last dramatic work presented by Adel Imam, which was broadcasted during the Ramadan season of 2020, and he co-starred with a number of artists, including the late Dalal Abdel Aziz, Hamdy El-Merghany, Hoda El-Mofty, Tarek El-Ebiary, and Mohamed كيلاني.

Since then, the leader has refrained from presenting new artistic works, despite his continued presence in the public memory and the interest of his fans in his news, as he is one of the most prominent stars of Egyptian and Arab cinema, theater, and drama, and the owner of an artistic career full of works that left a prominent mark in the history of art.