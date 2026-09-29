FIFA accuses UEFA of 'misinformation' campaign in bid for World Cup papers

FIFA has accused European football's governing body UEFA of a "misinformation" campaign in its bid to access documents related to Gianni Infantino's plan to sell off parts of the World Cup.

In FIFA's response in a court case in Florida, it says UEFA's attempt to force the world body to hand over the documents is also an attempt to "influence" next year's FIFA presidential election.



FIFA president Infantino caused uproar in July with proposals to create a commercial subsidiary to run its biggest events, such as the World Cup and Club World Cup.



The plan would have allowed private investors to acquire stakes in a company created under the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative. The backlash that followed led to the proposals being quickly shelved.



FIFA says in its court filing that UEFA makes "numerous false or misleading statements" about Infantino and the world governing body, including that "Infantino sought to profit personally from the FFE proposal".



AFP has contacted UEFA for its response.



UEFA, home to World Cup holders Spain and football powerhouses such as France, England and Germany, is leading the opposition to Infantino, calling openly for his removal.



FIFA confirmed this month that Infantino will stand again for president in the election next March, despite the backlash over his now-abandoned private investment plan.



Infantino sent a letter to FIFA's 211 members this week indicating that a greater amount of money could be distributed to FIFA members from its cash reserves.



In the letter seen by AFP, Infantino said he would support "the greatest level of additional funding that can responsibly be delivered".



Infantino insisted in the letter that the abandoned proposal to sell off World Cup commercial rights had been intended to generate additional money for football.



"The recent commercial proposal, now withdrawn, was intended to enable FIFA to invest more in football," Infantino wrote.



Infantino is not without friends -- 2034 World Cup hosts Saudi Arabia came out in support last month, with African football's governing body CAF and South America's CONMEBOL also supportive.