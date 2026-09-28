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Lebanon PM pushes for further implementation of Israel deal in Rubio meeting

2026-09-28 | 11:53
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Lebanon PM pushes for further implementation of Israel deal in Rubio meeting
Lebanon PM pushes for further implementation of Israel deal in Rubio meeting

The Prime Minister of Lebanon, Nawaf Salam, conveyed this Monday to the U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, the demand to set a "clear timetable" to implement the agreement reached with Israel. He emphasized that the application of the pact involves respecting key commitments, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the south of the country and the "centralization" of control of weapons exclusively in the hands of the State throughout Lebanese territory.


"During the meeting, we discussed developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as the path towards the full recovery of Lebanon's sovereignty," Salam stated in a message shared on social media, where he insisted on "the need to move towards a phase of activation of the tripartite framework and translate the principles of reciprocity and gradualism into practical steps and concrete results on the ground."

The head of government argued that this process should lead to Beirut achieving the "full recovery of sovereignty," the Israeli withdrawal "completely from Lebanese territories," and the "centralization" of armament under state authority.

Salam reiterated the importance of "establishing a clear timetable" to execute the commitments outlined in the agreement with Israel, backed by Washington, as well as the need for a verification mechanism "to monitor the implementation and ensure compliance with the commitments." At the same time, he warned that the absence of progress should not be used "as an excuse to obstruct the process."

In his meeting with Rubio, the Prime Minister emphasized that the agreed framework is not limited to the security realm, "but also includes support for the government's efforts in relief, recovery, and reconstruction, the rehabilitation of infrastructure and basic services, and the creation of conditions for the return of the displaced and their resettlement in their areas." Therefore, he called for strengthening the involvement of the international community to facilitate the return and recovery in the areas most affected by the conflict.

Regarding Washington's role, Salam stressed the importance of "continuing U.S. support for the Lebanese Army and strengthening its capabilities," considering that this support is essential for the Lebanese State to fully assume its obligations and "extend the authority of the State throughout its territory."

All of this takes place despite the agreement reached in June, which provided for a ceasefire and a staggered withdrawal from southern Lebanon. Nevertheless, the Israeli Armed Forces have maintained their operations in the area, citing security reasons and the refusal of the Shiite militia party Hezbollah to accept the agreement as justification for their attacks.
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