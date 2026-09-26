Salam, Saudi FM discuss Lebanon-Saudi ties, joint committee activation
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, with Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi and Saudi Foreign Minister’s Adviser for Lebanese Affairs Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Farhan also attending.
The meeting focused on bilateral relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields.
Salam welcomed the agreement to activate the Saudi-Lebanese Joint Committee and thanked Saudi Arabia for the step, particularly following the lifting of the ban on Lebanese exports to the Kingdom, which he said opens the way for a new phase of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
The talks also addressed regional developments and efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote security and stability. Salam briefed the Saudi foreign minister on progress within the trilateral framework, stressing the need for a clear timeline and a mechanism to verify the implementation of commitments.
For his part, Prince Faisal bin Farhan commended the Lebanese government’s efforts to preserve the Lebanese state and its national institutions, contributing to regional security and stability.