The rumor quickly spread across social media platforms amidst questions from the public about the truth of what was circulated, before artist Saad Ramadan broke his silence and clarified the circumstances of the matter.In his first comment on this rumor, Saad Ramadan revealed to \"Al Jadeed\" that the young man whose name appeared in the news was someone he knew personally, confirming that the matter has nothing to do with his own death as some believed due to the similarity in names.The Lebanese artist explained that at that time he was preparing to head out to offer condolences for the late young man, with whom he had a friendly relationship, pointing out that the circulation of the video and the headline in this manner caused confusion among the public.The incident sparked widespread interaction across social media platforms, especially since the video's headline did not clarify from the beginning that the talk was about another young man named Saad Ramadan, which led to the spread of the false belief that the Lebanese artist was the intended person.Saad Ramadan confirmed through his clarification that he is fine, putting an end to the controversy that accompanied the spread of the video, while a number of followers expressed their displeasure at the circulation of news and headlines that could cause concern and confusion, especially when it comes to the names of artists and well-known figures.