Deir Mimas Municipality Warns Residents: Avoid Olive Fields

A solidarity protest was held outside the United Nations headquarters in Geneva at the invitation of the Khiam Rehabilitation Center for Victims of Torture, calling for clarification of the fate of Lebanese prisoners, detainees and missing persons, and urging the protection of civilians, children and families in southern Lebanon.
President Joseph Aoun congratulated State Security Director General Maj. Gen. Edgar Lawandos, officers and personnel on the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the General Directorate of State Security, which falls today, September 26.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, with Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi and Saudi Foreign Minister’s Adviser for Lebanese Affairs Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Farhan also attending.