President Aoun meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican

President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, renewed his thanks to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV for "all the efforts he is making to support Lebanon in achieving its demands to end the occupation and Israeli attacks on its territory." called on Pope Leo to "continue supporting these demands, foremost among them obliging Israel to implement the provisions of the framework formula, immediately halt its attacks on villages, infrastructure and civilians in the south, and withdraw from the areas it occupies."