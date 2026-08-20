President Aoun meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican

President Aoun
made the remarks during his meeting this morning with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, followed by meetings with Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Vatican Foreign Minister Archbishop Richard Gallagher, at the outset of his visit to the Vatican.
President Aoun arrived at 9:30 a.m. at St. Damasus Square in the Vatican, where he was received by the Head of Protocol of the Vatican, Monsignor Javier Fernández González. He was then escorted, accompanied by the Papal Swiss Guard, to the Pope’s office, where he held a 30-minute private meeting with His Holiness.
The meeting was followed by talks between President Aoun, the Vatican Secretary of State, and the Vatican Foreign Minister, during which they discussed the latest developments in Lebanon, as well as the repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanese villages, infrastructure, and civilians.