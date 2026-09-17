The Ministry of Economy Announces an Increase in the Price of a Bread Bundle… How Much Is It Now?

The ministry said it fully recognizes the additional burden that any increase in the price of bread places on citizens, particularly amid difficult living conditions. However, it stressed that the limited increase had become necessary to ensure the continued production and availability of bread in the market.

The adjustment comes after the price of diesel doubled since the beginning of the crisis. Diesel accounts for around 22% of the cost of bread production, alongside increases in other production expenses, which have directly raised bakery operating costs and the cost of producing bread.

The ministry emphasized that the pricing mechanism works both ways and that it will review and lower the price as soon as production costs decline, as it has done previously.

The Consumer Protection Directorate will continue its inspection campaigns in markets and bakeries to ensure compliance with the official price and address any violations, in order to maintain market stability and protect consumers’ rights.