Aoun, Salam Review South Lebanon Developments, Paris Talks and Upcoming UN Meetings

President received Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday for talks on the general situation in Lebanon, particularly developments in the South amid continuing Israeli attacks on southern towns and villages.

Aoun briefed Salam on the outcome of his meetings in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, as well as discussions at the preparatory meeting for the international conference in support of the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces.



The president also congratulated Salam on the renewed confidence granted to his government by Parliament following the general debate sessions.



The two leaders discussed Lebanon’s participation in the UN General Assembly meetings in New York beginning next Tuesday, where Salam will head the Lebanese delegation, as well as a meeting to be held in Washington on developments in Lebanon.



They also reviewed the Cabinet’s continued examination of the state budget.