Earthquake Recorded in West Bekaa

President Joseph Aoun received Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday for talks on the general situation in Lebanon, particularly developments in the South amid continuing Israeli attacks on southern towns and villages.
Republican U.S. Congressman of Lebanese descent Darin LaHood and veteran diplomat David Hale have issued a joint message to Lebanese leaders, saying that Lebanon has been presented with a “rare and real opportunity” following Hezbollah’s losses in the war with Israel—an opportunity that remains open but will not last without concrete action by Lebanese state authorities.
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