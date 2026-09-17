News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

Local News

Aoun, Macron Discuss Security, Reconstruction and Energy Cooperation in Paris

2026-09-17 | 04:30
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
Aoun, Macron Discuss Security, Reconstruction and Energy Cooperation in Paris
Aoun, Macron Discuss Security, Reconstruction and Energy Cooperation in Paris

President of the Lebanese Republic, Joseph Aoun, met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace ahead of the opening of the preparatory meeting for the conference to support the Lebanese Army and security forces within the framework of the Aqaba initiative.

Aoun thanked his French counterpart for "France's support for Lebanon, his personal follow-up on the country's situation, and his commitment to strengthening state authority and sovereignty, and supporting Lebanon's official, security, and military institutions, particularly the army and the Internal Security Forces, which was demonstrated by organizing the preparatory meeting for the international conference to support the army and security forces, as part of the Aqaba Process initiative launched by Jordanian King Abdullah II."

The two presidents reviewed the situation in Lebanon in light of recent developments, amid the continued Israeli attacks on Lebanese villages and towns and ongoing efforts to bring an end to these attacks within the framework of the Lebanese-American-Israeli negotiations and the framework agreement. President Aoun briefed his French counterpart on developments in southern Lebanon and on the post-UNIFIL phase.

In this context, Aoun thanked the French president for the initiative he had launched with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni regarding arrangements following the end of UNIFIL’s mandate. 

The talks also addressed progress made in developing proposals at the UN Security Council on the future of the international presence in southern Lebanon, in line with the diplomatic track and aimed at preventing a vacuum following the end of UNIFIL’s mandate.

Aoun also stressed the importance of organizing the reconstruction conference that President Macron had proposed, alongside the conference to support the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces.

The two presidents also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including the economy and energy, as well as the resumption of oil and gas exploration in Lebanon’s offshore blocks. They also discussed the Francophonie file and the current state of the organization in light of preparations for the upcoming Francophonie Summit in Cambodia.

The two presidents agreed to remain in continuous contact to follow up on developments. They are also scheduled to meet Jordan’s King Abdullah II at noon Beirut time at Les Invalides for the opening of the preparatory meeting for the conference in support of the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces.

Related articles
Aoun, Macron Discuss Security, Reconstruction and Energy Cooperation in Paris

Local News

France

Lebanon

Aoun

Macron

Security

Reconstruction

Back to top
Aljadeed
Do not let the peace agreement prove Hezbollah’s narrative right. (An article by Jean Aziz)
A Possible Positive Development in the UNIFIL File… Has Washington Been Convinced? (Al Joumhouria)

Also Read In Local News

Watch “Awdat Al Asala” tonight at 8:00 PM live on Al Jadeed
07:05

Watch “Awdat Al Asala” tonight at 8:00 PM live on Al Jadeed

Watch the #Awdat_Al_Asala concert tonight at 8:00 PM, live on Al Jadeed.

07:05

Watch “Awdat Al Asala” tonight at 8:00 PM live on Al Jadeed

Watch the #Awdat_Al_Asala concert tonight at 8:00 PM, live on Al Jadeed.

Preparatory Meeting for the Lebanese Army Support Conference Kicks Off in Paris.. What Will It Include?
07:03

Preparatory Meeting for the Lebanese Army Support Conference Kicks Off in Paris.. What Will It Include?

The meeting kicked off at Les Invalides Palace, bringing together Presidents Joseph Aoun and Emmanuel Macron and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, for the preparatory meeting of the conference to support the Lebanese Army and security forces.

07:03

Preparatory Meeting for the Lebanese Army Support Conference Kicks Off in Paris.. What Will It Include?

The meeting kicked off at Les Invalides Palace, bringing together Presidents Joseph Aoun and Emmanuel Macron and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, for the preparatory meeting of the conference to support the Lebanese Army and security forces.

Do not let the peace agreement prove Hezbollah’s narrative right. (An article by Jean Aziz)
05:09

Do not let the peace agreement prove Hezbollah’s narrative right. (An article by Jean Aziz)

Presidential adviser and political writer Jean Aziz wrote an article published by Just Justice under the title: “Don’t Let the Peace Agreement in Lebanon Prove Hezbollah’s Narrative Right.”

05:09

Do not let the peace agreement prove Hezbollah’s narrative right. (An article by Jean Aziz)

Presidential adviser and political writer Jean Aziz wrote an article published by Just Justice under the title: “Don’t Let the Peace Agreement in Lebanon Prove Hezbollah’s Narrative Right.”

Happening Now

Recommended for you

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026