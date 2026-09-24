Israeli Artillery Shelling and Large Explosions in Southern Lebanon

Israeli army artillery shelled several areas in southern Lebanon shortly after midnight on Wednesday, with strikes reported near the towns of Meifdoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, according to Al Jadeed’s correspondent.

The shelling targeted a group of solar panels in the outskirts of Meifdoun, setting them ablaze. Artillery fire was also reported in the area between Meifdoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, as well as in Wadi al-Salouki.



Meanwhile, the towns of Baraashit and Beit Yahoun were subjected to bursts of heavy and medium machine-gun fire, the correspondent reported.



In Baraashit, a large explosion was reported overnight in the Al Abd al-Nabi neighborhood.



The southern town of Khiam also witnessed a major explosion stretching from Ain al-Raqiqa to the Al-Mabarrat junction, covering an estimated distance of 300 meters. The blast generated a powerful sound that was reportedly heard across a wide area.