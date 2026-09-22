Security Operation in Saadiyat... Here Is What Was Found Inside the Vehicle

"As part of the continuous follow-up carried out by the Internal Security Forces to combat drug trafficking, track down those involved, and arrest them, information was received by the Mount Lebanon Investigation Detachment of the Regional Gendarmerie Unit regarding two individuals trafficking drugs in the Saadiyat area aboard a beige-grey Honda.

As a result of tracking, a patrol from the detachment managed, on 14-09-2026, to corner the vehicle in the aforementioned area and arrest the occupants red-handed while trafficking drugs. They were identified as:

M. H. (born in 2008, Lebanese)

Kh. N. (born in 2005, Palestinian)

Upon searching them and the vehicle, a quantity of drugs and sums of money were seized in their possession, detailed as follows: