Army Raids in Beirut and Baalbek Yield Weapons, Ammunition and Drugs (photos)

The Lebanese Army has arrested several suspects and seized military-grade weapons, ammunition, drugs and equipment during separate security operations in Beirut and Baalbek, according to a statement issued by the Army Command on Saturday.

In Beirut’s Raoucheh area, an Army unit arrested two men — a Lebanese national identified as (M.M.) and a Syrian national identified as (Z.N.) — following a surveillance operation.



According to the Army, the two are suspected of involvement in an armed robbery and theft gang, intimidating citizens and drug use. Authorities said they seized a military-grade pistol, a quantity of drugs and tools allegedly used in theft and robbery.



In a separate operation in Baalbek, an Army unit raided the homes of wanted individuals in the Shrawneh neighborhood and the town of Al-Kanisah.



Four Lebanese nationals — identified as (A.A.Z.), (A.M.Z.), (A.Z.) and (M.H.M.) — were arrested over the alleged possession of military-grade weapons. A Syrian national, identified as (A.H.), was also detained for allegedly moving within Lebanon without valid legal documents.



The Army said the raids resulted in the seizure of weapons, ammunition, drugs and military equipment.



The confiscated items have been handed over to the relevant authorities, while investigations into the detainees are continuing under the supervision of the competent judiciary.