Solidarity protest held in Geneva over fate of Lebanese detainees

Human rights activists, members of the Lebanese and Arab communities, and supporters of detainees’ rights took part in the protest.Speakers called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, the safe and dignified return of displaced residents to their villages, reconstruction of damaged areas, and greater international efforts to determine the fate of Lebanese detainees and missing persons.They also called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to be granted access to Lebanese detainees in Israel to verify their conditions and ensure their rights.Director of the Qana Human Rights Observatory Mohammad Tayeh said, according to his account, that the ICRC had been unable to visit Lebanese detainees held in Israel since October 2023. He cited reports that 35 Lebanese remain detained in Israel, including 20 civilians, according to media reports citing security sources and a committee following up on detainees’ cases.Khiam Center head Mohammed Safa called on the Lebanese government to give the detainees’ file greater priority and urged the United Nations and international community to press for access by the ICRC to the detainees.The protest concluded with calls for continued international and human rights efforts to protect civilians and children in southern Lebanon and ensure the right of displaced residents to return to their homes, while providing families with information about the fate of missing and detained relatives.