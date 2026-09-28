From Night Until Morning: What Happened in Southern Lebanon?

Israeli warplanes also carried out mock air raids over the Tyre area in the morning.
Earlier during the night, Israeli artillery shelling targeted Wadi al-Salouqi.
The Forecast Department at the Meteorological Service of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy, with fog over the highlands and a slight rise in temperatures. Winds will remain active, while clouds are expected to increase at night with a chance of some rainfall.
The Ministry of Education issued a statement saying:
MP Ghassan Hasbani wrote on his account on the X platform: