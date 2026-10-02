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New details in the attack on Rihanna&#39;s home: 20 bullets and an attempted murder charge
New details in the attack on Rihanna's home: 20 bullets and an attempted murder charge
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New details in the attack on Rihanna's home: 20 bullets and an attempted murder charge

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-02 | 07:22
New details in the attack on Rihanna's home: 20 bullets and an attempted murder charge
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Aljadeed
New details in the attack on Rihanna's home: 20 bullets and an attempted murder charge

New judicial developments have revealed serious details in the case of the shooting at global star Rihanna's home in Los Angeles, after a grand jury indicted 36-year-old Ivana Ortiz on charges including attempted murder and assault with an assault weapon.

According to the prosecution, Rihanna was the intended target of the attack, while the other people present at the location were considered incidental victims.

The incident dates back to March 8, when Ortiz arrived in the vicinity of Rihanna's home in a Tesla car, before allegedly firing about 20 rounds from inside the vehicle using an assault rifle.

The bullets struck an Airstream trailer parked in the home's driveway, inside which were Rihanna and her husband A$AP Rocky, while their three children were inside the main house accompanied by Rihanna's mother.

Police reported that Ortiz was alone inside the car before leaving the scene after the shooting. Authorities later managed to arrest her about three miles from the incident site.

During the vehicle search, investigators found, according to the case file, an assault rifle, along with ammunition and disguise equipment.

Investigations also indicated that security camera footage may support the hypothesis that the attack was planned in advance, while Deputy District Attorney Alexander Poot stated that the weapon used is believed to have been acquired by Ortiz from the state of Florida and registered there.

In another development, videos previously published by Ortiz on her YouTube channel have surfaced, which prosecutors say included statements talking about Rihanna in a way that raised questions about the potential motive behind the incident.

Ortiz currently faces 10 charges after some of them were upgraded, while the court raised the bail amount to $2.65 million. The defendant appeared in court in handcuffs, while her lawyer asserted that she is not guilty of all charges.

The court set a new hearing for October 29, while investigations and the examination of evidence related to the incident continue. Ortiz remains legally innocent until a final judicial ruling is issued against her.

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