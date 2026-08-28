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Pilot Suffers Medical Emergency Mid-Flight.. What Happened to the Passengers?
Pilot Suffers Medical Emergency Mid-Flight.. What Happened to the Passengers?
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Pilot Suffers Medical Emergency Mid-Flight.. What Happened to the Passengers?

Entertainment

2026-08-28 | 11:04
Pilot Suffers Medical Emergency Mid-Flight.. What Happened to the Passengers?
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Aljadeed
Pilot Suffers Medical Emergency Mid-Flight.. What Happened to the Passengers?

A pilot suffered a sudden medical emergency while flying a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 carrying 147 people from Los Angeles to Boston.

After experiencing pain during the flight and requesting medical attention, the plane made an emergency landing. The airline replaced the flight crew, and the aircraft later resumed its journey to its destination.

 
 

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