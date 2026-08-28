Pilot Suffers Medical Emergency Mid-Flight.. What Happened to the Passengers?

After experiencing pain during the flight and requesting medical attention, the plane made an emergency landing. The airline replaced the flight crew, and the aircraft later resumed its journey to its destination.
Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II shared heartwarming family moments with his daughter, Princess Iman, during a visit to a mosque, offering followers a glimpse of his life as a father away from official duties and royal protocol.
Dr. Food’s Sister Defends Him and Praises His Character in Emotional Message: “You’ll Always Be Hanna Dib’s Son” — Her Request to Him Surprises Fans
Al Shami has sent a supportive message to Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak following her announcement that she is retiring from music and stepping away from the entertainment industry, expressing his deep appreciation for her talent and voice and hoping that she is doing well and may one day return to her fans.