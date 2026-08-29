Faya Younan Surprises Fans and Announces Her Engagement… Here’s Who Her Fiancé Is

Syrian singer Faya Younan surprised her fans by officially announcing her engagement to Iraqi photographer and filmmaker Sargon Hormuz Bahram, following a love story that the couple preferred to keep away from the spotlight.

Younan shared the happy news with her followers on August 28, 2026, through her official social media accounts. She posted a series of natural and romantic photos with her fiancé, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her personal life alongside her artistic career.



In the engagement photos, Faya appeared in a simple and classic look, with soft, natural makeup. She stayed true to the elegant style that has long been part of her image, inspired by the fashion of female stars from the 1940s and 1950s.



The Syrian artist had also attracted attention during the Ramadan season with her role as “Nouran” in the TV series “Taj,” an acting experience that strengthened her presence in the entertainment industry alongside her singing career.



Faya Younan is known for having a different artistic path from many other singers. Since the beginning of her career, she has created her own unique identity by combining Eastern music, classical Arabic, and a modern musical style.



She previously entered the Guinness World Records after becoming the first Arab artist to produce a song through crowdfunding with her song “Ohebbou Yadayka” (“I Love Your Hands”). The achievement reflected her artistic independence and her strong connection with fans, who supported her musical projects.



Younan has Syrian roots and comes from the city of Aleppo, while she spent part of her childhood and early life in Sweden. This background has influenced her artistic journey, which combines Eastern culture with an openness to different musical styles.



By announcing her engagement to Sargon Hormuz Bahram, Faya chose to share a personal side of her life that she had kept relatively private for years. The announcement received wide attention from her followers, who filled social media with messages of congratulations and best wishes for the couple.

