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Dr. Food’s Sister Breaks Her Silence for the First Time With an Emotional Message After His Arrest
Dr. Food’s Sister Breaks Her Silence for the First Time With an Emotional Message After His Arrest
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Dr. Food’s Sister Breaks Her Silence for the First Time With an Emotional Message After His Arrest

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-28 | 10:19
Dr. Food’s Sister Breaks Her Silence for the First Time With an Emotional Message After His Arrest
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Dr. Food’s Sister Breaks Her Silence for the First Time With an Emotional Message After His Arrest

Dr. Food’s Sister Defends Him and Praises His Character in Emotional Message: “You’ll Always Be Hanna Dib’s Son” — Her Request to Him Surprises Fans

Dr. Food’s sister has broken her silence, sharing a lengthy message of support for her brother, George Dib, in which she expressed confidence that the truth will eventually come out and stressed that he will overcome the current phase and return stronger than before.

In the message, which circulated widely on social media, Dr. Food’s sister said she was not defending him to please anyone, but rather speaking from her personal knowledge of him, emphasizing that she knows his personality and heart better than anyone else.

She added that those who truly know George Dib are aware, in her words, that he is a decent and honorable person who wishes well for others, noting that he has always helped many people and stood by them in difficult situations.

She also argued that circulating claims, photos, or online commentary would not be able to change who her brother really is, saying that a person should be judged by their character and actions rather than by what is said about them on social media.

She stressed that his family would continue to stand by him, saying that he would remain “Hanna Dib’s son” with his head held high. She also noted that people who know the family personally have continued to express their support.

In one of the most emotional parts of the message, she asked him not to break down or allow himself to become weak because of what he is currently going through, assuring him that this difficult period would eventually pass and that he would return stronger than before.

She also said that he would continue his career as a content creator, arguing that genuine public support cannot simply disappear because of what she described as a “smear campaign.”

Dr. Food’s sister concluded her message with emotional and religious words of encouragement, insisting that “the truth never dies” and expressing her belief that better and stronger days are ahead once this period comes to an end.

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