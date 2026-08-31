Tamer Hosny Surprises Mahira Abdel Aziz at Rehearsal.. Is a New Film Project Coming?

Mahira Abdel Aziz posted a video on her social media accounts showing her attending one of Tamer Hosny’s rehearsals, where the singer appeared sitting beside her and performing a part of his latest song “Bint Meen” especially for her.

The moment quickly went viral, with Mahira expressing her excitement in a humorous way, saying she felt as if she was living a scene from a movie while listening to Tamer sing.

Tamer Hosny later reacted to the video and welcomed Mahira’s presence at the rehearsal, while also expressing his wish to see her participate in one of his upcoming films, sparking speculation among fans about a possible artistic collaboration between the two stars.

Social media users widely shared the clip, with many expressing their desire to see Tamer and Mahira together in a cinematic project, especially after his comment fueled curiosity about a potential future partnership.

Although no official project has been announced yet, the interaction has opened the door to speculation about a possible collaboration, particularly as Mahira Abdel Aziz continues to expand her presence in the acting field.

The Emirati star recently stepped into Egyptian drama through the series “Ehtelal” (“Occupation”), a thriller centered around a major theft targeting a pension fund company, with events unfolding around the involvement of one of its employees.

The series marks a new step in Mahira’s acting career as she explores different dramatic roles and aims to reach a wider audience through television and digital platform productions.