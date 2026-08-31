Trump Warns Iran, Says Kharg Island Could Be Destroyed

Trump also posted an AI-generated video clip that he said showed Iran's oil hub Kharg Island being blown to smithereens.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Iran could not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

“Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, and it will not have one,” Trump said, arguing that Tehran could use such a weapon against Israel and other countries in the region, and potentially against Europe or the United States.

Trump also said Iran could continue to pose a challenge but claimed that the United States controls the Strait of Hormuz and had cleared the strategic waterway of mines with only limited assistance from other countries.