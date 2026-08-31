Aoun from Greece: We Are Determined to End Hostilities with Israel and Establish the Best Possible Relations with Neighboring Countries

Aoun said that the objective of negotiations with Israel is to end the state of hostilities, noting that Lebanon had reached and signed the Framework Agreement under U.S. auspices. He stressed that the agreement must be implemented in full by both sides, without selectivity.

Aoun called on Greece to assist, to the extent possible, in ensuring the implementation of the agreement, emphasizing that Lebanon continues to look to the support of its friends, foremost among them Greece.

He stressed that Lebanon’s stability is essential to the stability of the region and Europe, warning that any instability in the country would have far-reaching negative repercussions.

Regarding Lebanese-Greek relations, Aoun thanked Greece for its warm welcome and its continued political, humanitarian, and military support for Lebanon. He also reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to developing bilateral relations across various fields in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries.