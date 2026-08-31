Frontline Villages Meet Salam.. Promises to Address Their Demands

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received a delegation of municipal heads and municipal council members from the border villages of Al-Bustan, Yarin, Marwahin, Al-Dhahira, and Al-Dhalloutiyeh.



Following the meeting, Sheikh Dr. Naji Al-Sweid spoke on behalf of the delegation, saying: “We were honored to meet with the Prime Minister to follow up on the affairs of the border villages and frontline villages. A number of demands were raised, and the Prime Minister was extremely keen to follow up on all of them. The minutes were read to him, and all the demands discussed with the Prime Minister were addressed.



“We extend our thanks for this significant attention and for his commitment, which reflects the extent of his care for and follow-up on the villages of the south in particular, including the frontline villages.

