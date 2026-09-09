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Asmaa Abulyazeid Welcomes Her First Child, Amina, with a Heartfelt Message
Asmaa Abulyazeid Welcomes Her First Child, Amina, with a Heartfelt Message
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Asmaa Abulyazeid Welcomes Her First Child, Amina, with a Heartfelt Message

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-09 | 03:48
Asmaa Abulyazeid Welcomes Her First Child, Amina, with a Heartfelt Message
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Asmaa Abulyazeid Welcomes Her First Child, Amina, with a Heartfelt Message

Actress Asmaa Abulyazeid shared her joy with her fans after welcoming her first child, Amina, posting a series of photos from the hospital that captured the first moments following the birth.

Asmaa expressed her overwhelming happiness at becoming a mother, saying that motherhood had opened a new chapter in her life and brought feelings she had never experienced before. She described Amina as the greatest blessing in her life.

She captioned the photos with a heartfelt message: “And suddenly, our hearts grew bigger. Welcome to the world, little Amina! The greatest blessing in our lives, our new chapter, and a love we never knew could be this immense.”

The Egyptian actress concluded her message with a prayer for her daughter: “May God protect you, make you a righteous child, and keep all harm away from you.”

Title: Asmaa Abulyazeid Welcomes Her First Child, Amina, with a Heartfelt Message: “The Greatest Blessing in Our Lives”.
 

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