Asmaa expressed her overwhelming happiness at becoming a mother, saying that motherhood had opened a new chapter in her life and brought feelings she had never experienced before. She described Amina as the greatest blessing in her life.



She captioned the photos with a heartfelt message: “And suddenly, our hearts grew bigger. Welcome to the world, little Amina! The greatest blessing in our lives, our new chapter, and a love we never knew could be this immense.”



The Egyptian actress concluded her message with a prayer for her daughter: “May God protect you, make you a righteous child, and keep all harm away from you.”



Title: Asmaa Abulyazeid Welcomes Her First Child, Amina, with a Heartfelt Message: “The Greatest Blessing in Our Lives”.