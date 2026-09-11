Australian Rock Music Loses Icon Peter De Jong, Co-Founder of The Heroes Band

His agency Genr8ent announced his death, without revealing his age or the cause of death. The agency shared a photo of De Jong with his wife and described him as “a devoted husband, loving father, a music industry icon, and a wonderful human being.”

The agency said his passing was a deep shock to his family, friends, and colleagues, adding that his funeral will take place on September 18, 2026.

De Jong developed his passion for music during his school years in Lake Macquarie, Australia. He began his professional journey with the band Armageddon before co-founding The Heroes in 1977 alongside Mark Tinson and other musicians.

The band gained popularity through original songs and rock covers, but De Jong became especially associated with the legendary 1979 Star Hotel performance in Newcastle.

The concert, held during the hotel’s closure, became linked to major social unrest that later became one of the most famous events in Newcastle’s cultural history.