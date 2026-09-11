Hajjar Discusses Paris Conference Preparations with French Ambassador

The discussions also covered preparations for the international conference in support of the Lebanese Army and the Internal Security Forces, scheduled to take place next week in Paris, as part of international efforts to support Lebanon’s security and military institutions and enhance their capabilities.

Minister Hajjar also received European Union Ambassador Sandra De Waele. The meeting focused on the support provided by the European Union to Lebanon’s security and military institutions and on ways to further develop and strengthen that support.

He also met with MPs Amin Sherri and Raed Berro, with whom he discussed general developments as well as development and service-related issues.