Riham Said Reveals Diabetes Diagnosis and Sends Emotional Message to Those Who Hurt Her

The presenter announced her health condition through a Facebook post, where she also addressed people she accused of causing her personal and professional harm.

Riham wrote: “To anyone who hurt me, stopped my work, affected my livelihood, or wrote false things about me… I became sick because of you.”

She described experiencing difficult periods filled with what she called injustice and emotional pressure, saying she faced conflicts and battles despite the success and support she had offered others.

She added: “Thank you for every moment of injustice and pain I felt,” before concluding her message with: “God is sufficient for me against anyone who harmed me without reason.”

The announcement comes after years in which Riham Said has faced several media controversies and personal challenges that she has publicly discussed with her audience.