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Local News

What Will the Weather Be Like in the Coming Days?

2026-09-11 | 07:15
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What Will the Weather Be Like in the Coming Days?
What Will the Weather Be Like in the Coming Days?

The Forecasting Department at the Meteorological Service of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation expects Saturday’s weather to be partly cloudy, with fog over the highlands and no significant change in temperatures along the coast. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly over the mountains and inland, while high humidity levels will increase the feeling of heat. Winds may also become active at times.

The bulletin stated the following:

General situation: Typical summer weather is prevailing over Lebanon and the eastern Mediterranean basin, with high humidity levels in coastal areas and temperatures above their seasonal averages inland and over the mountains.

Average temperatures for September: Tripoli: 22–32°C, Beirut: 24–32°C, Zahle: 16–32°C.

Expected weather in Lebanon:

Friday: Few clouds to partly cloudy, with fog over the highlands. Temperatures will rise over the mountains and inland, while slightly decreasing along the coast. Humidity will remain high, and winds may become active at times, particularly in southern Lebanon.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with fog over the highlands. No significant change in temperatures is expected along the coast, while temperatures will rise slightly over the mountains and inland. Humidity will remain high, increasing the feeling of heat, with winds becoming active at times.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with fog over the highlands and no significant change in temperatures. Humidity will remain high, with active winds at times, particularly in southern Lebanon.

Monday: Few clouds to partly cloudy, with fog over the highlands and an additional rise in temperatures over the mountains and inland, where they will exceed seasonal averages.

Temperatures: 23–33°C along the coast, 15–29°C over the mountains, and 17–35°C inland.

Surface winds: Northwesterly during the day and light and variable at night, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h.

Visibility: Good along the coast, and moderate to occasionally poor over mid-elevation areas due to fog.

Relative humidity along the coast: Between 50% and 80%.

Sea conditions: Low waves, with a sea surface temperature of 29°C.

Atmospheric pressure: 759 mmHg.

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