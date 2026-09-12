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Israel-Lebanon Negotiations in Rome Postponed to October

2026-09-12 | 01:35
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Israel-Lebanon Negotiations in Rome Postponed to October
Israel-Lebanon Negotiations in Rome Postponed to October

The round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, which was scheduled to take place in Rome next week, has been postponed, Axios reported, citing a senior American official.

Instead, a meeting between the ambassadors of Lebanon and Israel will be held at the U.S. State Department in Washington to discuss recent developments and the continued implementation of the framework agreement between the two countries, the official said.

A source familiar with the details said that the Jewish holidays, a conference to strengthen the Lebanese Army scheduled to be held in Paris next week, and preparations for the United Nations General Assembly did not allow the parties participating in the negotiations to convene in Rome next week as originally planned.

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