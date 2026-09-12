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President Aoun Visits Nabatieh, Reaffirms Lebanon’s National Constants

2026-09-12 | 01:17
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President Aoun Visits Nabatieh, Reaffirms Lebanon’s National Constants
President Aoun Visits Nabatieh, Reaffirms Lebanon’s National Constants

President Joseph Aoun visited the city of Nabatieh accompanied by Army Commander General Rodolphe Heikal and security and military chiefs.

Aoun toured the government Serail, which sustained extensive damage in Israeli airstrikes, and inspected the Central Bank building, which was destroyed by Israeli warplanes.

 

He then walked to the damaged Nabatieh Municipality building, accompanied by MP Nasser Jaber and Nabatieh Mayor Abbas Fakhr El-Din. The building was destroyed during the 66-day Israeli aggression, killing former mayor Dr. Ahmad Kaheel, 12 municipality members and employees, and a number of civilians.

Aoun also visited the Shouf-Southern Federation of Municipalities, where he met with its head, Khaled Badr El-Din, before visiting Nabih Berri Governmental Hospital and meeting with Director General Dr. Hassan Wazni and a number of doctors.


He also visited the town of Zawtar Al-Gharbiyeh.


Speaking from Nabatieh, Aoun said there would be no new negotiations with Israel at present, stressing that the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the return of prisoners and displaced people, and reconstruction remain national constants that Lebanon is committed to upholding.

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