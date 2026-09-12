Abdo shared photos from the meeting on Instagram, describing the conversation with Clooney as one of the highlights of the summit. He revealed that they discussed Syria and humanitarian issues, praising Clooney’s artistic career and his humanitarian efforts alongside his wife, lawyer Amal Clooney.

The meeting took place during the international summit dedicated to the future of cinema and moving images, which gathered filmmakers, producers, officials, and creative figures from around the world.