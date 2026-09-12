Abdo shared photos from the meeting on Instagram, describing the conversation with Clooney as one of the highlights of the summit. He revealed that they discussed Syria and humanitarian issues, praising Clooney’s artistic career and his humanitarian efforts alongside his wife, lawyer Amal Clooney.
The meeting took place during the international summit dedicated to the future of cinema and moving images, which gathered filmmakers, producers, officials, and creative figures from around the world.
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A post shared by Jay Abdo جهاد عبده (@jay.abdo)
A post shared by Jay Abdo جهاد عبده (@jay.abdo)
Syrian actor Fayez Qazq participated in the 27th edition of the Baghdad International Book Fair through a cultural dialogue session that explored his artistic journey in theatre and television.
Syrian singer Asala Nasri surprised her fans by releasing a new clip from her song “Asala” ahead of her highly anticipated concert in Damascus.
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, returned to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she previously received cancer treatment, during a visit dedicated to supporting cancer patients.