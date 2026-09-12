Fayez Qazq Meets Iraqi Audience at Baghdad Book Fair and Calls for Syrian-Iraqi Artistic Cooperation

During the event, Qazq discussed his early career, the impact of important roles he portrayed, and his vision of art as a craft that requires continuous learning and dedication.
The Syrian actor also highlighted the importance of theatre in addressing social and human issues, expressing his wish to produce a drama project in Baghdad and emphasizing the role of art in strengthening ties between Syria and Iraq.
The session witnessed strong interaction from the Iraqi audience, who engaged with Qazq through questions and discussions about his career.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by معرض بغداد الدولي للكتاب (@baghdad_bookfair)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by معرض بغداد الدولي للكتاب (@baghdad_bookfair)
Syrian actor and Director General of the General Organization for Cinema Jihad Abdo met Hollywood star George Clooney during the Lumière Cinema Summit in France.
Syrian singer Asala Nasri surprised her fans by releasing a new clip from her song “Asala” ahead of her highly anticipated concert in Damascus.
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, returned to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she previously received cancer treatment, during a visit dedicated to supporting cancer patients.