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Asala Nasri Releases New Clip Ahead of Her Long-Awaited Return to Damascus
Asala Nasri Releases New Clip Ahead of Her Long-Awaited Return to Damascus
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Asala Nasri Releases New Clip Ahead of Her Long-Awaited Return to Damascus

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-12 | 06:42
Asala Nasri Releases New Clip Ahead of Her Long-Awaited Return to Damascus
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Aljadeed
Asala Nasri Releases New Clip Ahead of Her Long-Awaited Return to Damascus

Syrian singer Asala Nasri surprised her fans by releasing a new clip from her song “Asala” ahead of her highly anticipated concert in Damascus.

The song carries emotional messages about nostalgia, homeland, and returning to Syria after years away. Asala is set to perform at the “Return of Asala” concert on September 17, 2026, at Al Fayhaa Hall in Damascus.

Her daughter Sham Al Zahabi shared behind-the-scenes footage from the recording sessions, showing emotional family moments with Asala and the production team.

The song marks Sham’s first experience producing a musical project for her mother and reflects Asala’s deep connection to her Syrian roots.

 

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