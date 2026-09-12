Asala Nasri Releases New Clip Ahead of Her Long-Awaited Return to Damascus

The song carries emotional messages about nostalgia, homeland, and returning to Syria after years away. Asala is set to perform at the “Return of Asala” concert on September 17, 2026, at Al Fayhaa Hall in Damascus.
Her daughter Sham Al Zahabi shared behind-the-scenes footage from the recording sessions, showing emotional family moments with Asala and the production team.
The song marks Sham’s first experience producing a musical project for her mother and reflects Asala’s deep connection to her Syrian roots.
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A post shared by Sham Al Zahabi-شام بنت اصالة الذهبي (@shamalzahabi)
A post shared by Sham Al Zahabi-شام بنت اصالة الذهبي (@shamalzahabi)
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