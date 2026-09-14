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Tunisian Composer Mohamed Garfi Dies at 78
Tunisian Composer Mohamed Garfi Dies at 78
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Tunisian Composer Mohamed Garfi Dies at 78

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-14 | 03:29
Tunisian Composer Mohamed Garfi Dies at 78
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Tunisian Composer Mohamed Garfi Dies at 78

Renowned Tunisian composer and musician Mohamed Garfi died on Sunday at the age of 78, following a decades-long career that significantly contributed to the development of Tunisia’s music scene.

Tunisia’s Ministry of Cultural Affairs mourned Garfi, describing him as one of the country’s leading musical innovators who embraced research and experimentation throughout his career.

Garfi began his journey in the late 1960s as a musician with the Tunisian Symphony Orchestra. He later founded Ensemble 71 and led the Tunis City Music Ensemble.

Throughout his career, he collaborated with several Tunisian and Arab artists and composed music inspired by poems from prominent literary figures, including Mahmoud Darwish, Aboul-Qacem Echebbi and Mansour Rahbani.

His work also extended to theatre, cinema and television, in addition to several books and academic studies on music. One of his final major appearances was at the opening of the 59th Carthage International Festival in 2025, where he presented the musical production “Min Qaa Al-Khabiya.”

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