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Turkish actress G&uuml;lşen Tuncer faces a difficult health battle after brain cancer diagnosis
Turkish actress Gülşen Tuncer faces a difficult health battle after brain cancer diagnosis
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Turkish actress Gülşen Tuncer faces a difficult health battle after brain cancer diagnosis

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-13 | 08:40
Turkish actress Gülşen Tuncer faces a difficult health battle after brain cancer diagnosis
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Turkish actress Gülşen Tuncer faces a difficult health battle after brain cancer diagnosis

Turkish and Arab entertainment circles are filled with sadness and concern after reports revealed the worsening health condition of veteran Turkish actress Gülşen Tuncer, known for her role in the famous series "Forbidden Love", following her diagnosis with advanced brain cancer.

The 81-year-old actress suffered a sudden health setback in recent weeks and was reportedly taken urgently to a hospital in Istanbul. According to Turkish media reports, medical tests revealed that she was suffering from stage four brain cancer, which caused a major decline in her health.

Reports also stated that the illness affected her ability to speak and write. The Turkish Film and Cinema Foundation "Film-San Vakfı" released a statement describing her condition as a serious illness and asked her fans to pray for her recovery.

Her husband, Turkish director Engin Ayça, spoke about the difficult situation, saying that her condition had worsened rapidly in recent months and that she is currently undergoing intensive treatment in an attempt to control the effects of the disease.

Gülşen Tuncer became widely known among Arab audiences through her role as "Arsen Hanım" in the hit series "Forbidden Love", where she played the sister of Adnan Bey and the aunt of Behlül. The series gained huge popularity in Turkey and the Arab world, starring Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Beren Saat.

Throughout her long career, Tuncer appeared in many successful television and cinema productions, leaving a special mark on Turkish drama. Fans continue to follow updates about her health, hoping she will overcome this difficult period

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