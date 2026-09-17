A Possible Positive Development in the UNIFIL File… Has Washington Been Convinced? (Al Joumhouria)

According to the diplomatic assessment, although the U.S. position remains opposed to extending UNIFIL’s mandate, the issue may not be entirely closed. Discussions are still ongoing, while most members of the UN Security Council support Lebanon’s request to extend the mission.

The same assessment did not rule out a possible positive development during the three months remaining before UNIFIL’s mandate expires. It linked this possibility to discussions held at the United Nations and among several countries, which suggested that Washington, in light of the military developments that followed the latest war in southern Lebanon, may have begun to recognize the need for UNIFIL to continue carrying out some of its duties. No further details were provided.