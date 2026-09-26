Iran Proposes Seven-Day Ceasefire as Trump Reportedly Rejects Plan

The proposal, delivered to Washington through intermediaries, includes reciprocal measures intended to facilitate the reopening of the strategic waterway and resume talks between the two sides. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had presented Washington with a “concrete plan” for a seven-day pause.According to U.S. officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, Trump has told aides that he expects U.S. bombing of Iran to resume after the November congressional midterm elections. The officials said, however, that his position could change as the conflict develops and depending on the outcome of the negotiations.The officials also said Washington had informed Iran and mediators that Trump was not prepared to lift a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports. Despite the reported rejection, indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain ongoing, including discussions over Iran’s nuclear program.The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the negotiations because of its importance to global energy shipments. U.S. efforts to facilitate the passage of oil tankers through the waterway have reduced what officials described as the immediate pressure to reach a broader agreement.Iran’s proposal comes amid continuing diplomatic efforts by intermediaries to prevent further escalation and establish a framework for renewed negotiations.