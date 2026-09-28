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Local News

On Fuel Taxes... What Did the Lebanese Forces MP Say?

2026-09-28 | 04:13
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On Fuel Taxes... What Did the Lebanese Forces MP Say?
On Fuel Taxes... What Did the Lebanese Forces MP Say?

MP Ghassan Hasbani wrote on his account on the X platform:

“With the sharp rise in global fuel prices, it has become necessary to abolish the fixed fees imposed by the government on fuel, especially since Energy Minister Joe Saddi had expressed reservations about them when they were first approved following a proposal by the finance minister, before explicitly calling for their cancellation or suspension when global prices rise.

Protecting citizens and the economy today requires avoiding the compounding of the global crisis through additional local fees.”

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