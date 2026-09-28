Mastermind Behind Robbery Operations Arrested by the Information Branch

“As part of the Internal Security Forces’ ongoing efforts to combat robbery and theft, the Information Branch received intelligence about a gang whose members were carrying out robberies in several areas of Mount Lebanon Governorate.

The Branch identified the gang members, including the alleged mastermind, identified as M.H. (born in 1993, Lebanese), who is wanted by the judiciary under five warrants for offenses including forming a gang, theft and armed robbery, attempted murder, and gunfire.

Following surveillance operations, an Information Branch patrol spotted him in the town of Aanout, Chouf, riding a white motorcycle without a license plate. He was arrested and the motorcycle was seized.

During questioning, he confessed to taking part, along with others, in robbery operations in several areas across Mount Lebanon.

He and the motorcycle were handed over to the relevant unit for the necessary legal procedures. Efforts are still underway to arrest the remaining members of the gang.”