What Will the Weather Be Like in the Coming Days?

The bulletin stated the following:

General Situation:

Relatively unstable autumn weather is affecting Lebanon and the eastern Mediterranean basin, with temperatures below their seasonal averages due to the influence of a low-pressure system centered southwest of Turkey. The system is bringing scattered rain, thunderstorms, and active winds, especially in northern Lebanon.

Average temperatures for September:

Tripoli: between 22°C and 32°C

Beirut: between 24°C and 32°C

Zahle: between 16°C and 32°C

Expected Weather in Lebanon:

Monday:

Partly cloudy to cloudy, with fog over the highlands and a drop in temperatures, especially inland and over mountainous areas. Scattered rain is expected, accompanied by thunderstorms and active winds, particularly in northern regions, causing higher sea waves.

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy, with fog over the highlands and a slight rise in temperatures. Winds will remain active, while clouds are expected to thicken at night with a chance of some rainfall.

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy to cloudy, with fog over the highlands and a slight drop in temperatures. Winds will remain active, with scattered rain accompanied at times by thunderstorms.

Thursday:

Partly cloudy to cloudy, with fog over the highlands and lower temperatures. Scattered rain is also expected, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Temperatures:

Coast: 22°C to 30°C

Mountains: 10°C to 23°C

Inland: 13°C to 26°C

Surface Winds:

Southwesterly and active, ranging between 15 and 50 km/h, possibly reaching 60 km/h in northern areas.

Visibility:

Moderate along the coast and occasionally poor over the highlands due to fog and rain.

Relative Humidity Along the Coast:

Between 45% and 80%.

Sea Conditions:

Rough, with waves approximately 1.5 meters high. Sea surface temperature: 28°C.