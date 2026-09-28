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Local News

What Will the Weather Be Like in the Coming Days?

2026-09-28 | 04:53
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What Will the Weather Be Like in the Coming Days?
What Will the Weather Be Like in the Coming Days?

The Forecast Department at the Meteorological Service of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy, with fog over the highlands and a slight rise in temperatures. Winds will remain active, while clouds are expected to increase at night with a chance of some rainfall.

The bulletin stated the following:

General Situation:

Relatively unstable autumn weather is affecting Lebanon and the eastern Mediterranean basin, with temperatures below their seasonal averages due to the influence of a low-pressure system centered southwest of Turkey. The system is bringing scattered rain, thunderstorms, and active winds, especially in northern Lebanon.

Average temperatures for September:
Tripoli: between 22°C and 32°C
Beirut: between 24°C and 32°C
Zahle: between 16°C and 32°C

Expected Weather in Lebanon:

Monday:
Partly cloudy to cloudy, with fog over the highlands and a drop in temperatures, especially inland and over mountainous areas. Scattered rain is expected, accompanied by thunderstorms and active winds, particularly in northern regions, causing higher sea waves.

Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, with fog over the highlands and a slight rise in temperatures. Winds will remain active, while clouds are expected to thicken at night with a chance of some rainfall.

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy to cloudy, with fog over the highlands and a slight drop in temperatures. Winds will remain active, with scattered rain accompanied at times by thunderstorms.

Thursday:
Partly cloudy to cloudy, with fog over the highlands and lower temperatures. Scattered rain is also expected, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Temperatures:
Coast: 22°C to 30°C
Mountains: 10°C to 23°C
Inland: 13°C to 26°C

Surface Winds:
Southwesterly and active, ranging between 15 and 50 km/h, possibly reaching 60 km/h in northern areas.

Visibility:
Moderate along the coast and occasionally poor over the highlands due to fog and rain.

Relative Humidity Along the Coast:
Between 45% and 80%.

Sea Conditions:
Rough, with waves approximately 1.5 meters high. Sea surface temperature: 28°C.

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